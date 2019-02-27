Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Signs Agreement with Open Fields Distribution to Supply Saskatchewan Retail Cannabis Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive supply agreement with Open Fields Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fire and Flower (TSXV: FAF), supplying the Saskatchewan retail market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Experion Biotechnologies, a licensed standard cultivator and processor licensed by Health Canada and wholly owned subsidiary of Viridium Pacific, will supply a variety of Adult-Use retail cannabis products throughout Saskatchewan exclusively through Open Fields. Open Fields is a wholesale distribution company located in Saskatchewan specialising in supplying cannabis products throughout the province to registered retailers.

Initial products will include cannabis flower under the Citizen Stash brand. Experion is activity preparing its first shipment and will keep the market informed of product availability and new offerings as they become available. In order to become a cannabis supplier in the province of Saskatchewan, Experion Biotechnologies became a registered supplier with the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority on January 28, 2019.

Jay Garnett, Viridium's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are excited to supply our second province with Citizen Stash quality Adult-Use cannabis flower with Open Fields. As a distributor and retail owner, they will be a key partner to develop, test and shape the emerging retail market."

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is a consumer wellness and biotech innovation company based in British Columbia, and the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production (Experion Biotechologies Inc.), Medical products (EFX Labs), property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.). Experion Biotechnologies Inc., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of cannabis, which operates in an 8,300 square-foot indoor facility outside of Mission, BC.

More information about Viridium can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

