Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Obtains 25 g/t Gold over 0.6m at Parbec in Malartic, Quebec in January Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) ('Renforth' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of our January/February 2019 drill program at Parbec. As we did in December of 2018 Renforth planned a drill program to extend the strike at Parbec and, in this program, explore down-dip extensions of the 2018 43-101 resource estimate at Parbec, 80% of which sits above a depth of 200m (technical report filed on SEDAR Nov. 8/2018).

The recent program consisted of 1767m of drilling in 5 drill holes, samples were selected, cut and submitted for assay, results are being received presently.

The first hole, PAR-19-95, a 59m step out east from our previously most-eastern hole at Parbec (PAR-18-78), was drilled for 252m testing for strike extension in general, specifically of the 'magnetic diorite' intersected in PAR-18-78 which assayed 11.7 g/t Au over 4.7m from 160m down the hole (press released May 9, 2018). PAR-19-95 successfully met this objective, including a result of 25 g/t Au over 0.6m of core length, within a total 1.15m intersection assaying 17.55 g/t Au at a depth of 230.85m down the hole.

Highlights from the first hole in this program are presented below, additional results will be released as available. Also presented below is a plan map depicting the successful December 2018 in the NW end of the property, and the January 2019 drilling in the SE and central portion of the property.

Hole # From To Length (m) G/T Au PAR-19-95 62.5 64 1.5 1.96 PAR-19-95 119 120.5 1.5 1.41 PAR-19-95 195.5 201.2 5.7 1.86 including 198.8 201.2 2.4 4.7 Par-19-95 230.85 232 1.15 17.55 including 231.4 232 0.6 25

*Drill results presented above are as measured in the core box, not 'true width'

'I am pleased to have executed another drill program and to have commenced the delivery of results to the market in such a timely fashion, this press release demonstrates our success so far with another drill program at Parbec.' states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Drill Plan Dec 2018/Jan 2019

Samples reported on in this press release were selected in the field, cut, bagged and tagged under the supervision of Francis Newton P.Geo and Mark Wellstead P.Geo and then personally transported to Bourlamaque Laboratories where they were fire assayed for gold. The lengths given in this press release refer to core lengths as measured in the core box.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines contained in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

