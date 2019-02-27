Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has been strengthening its advisory board with the following two new additions as it moves toward becoming a supplier of battery materials for electric vehicles in the new green economy.

Gabriel Erdelyi entered the family business as a tool and die apprentice following his Mechanical Engineering Technician Studies at Toronto's George Brown College. He eventually took over the family business, which he expanded from 3 to more than 20 people, winning an award as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada from Canadian Business Magazine in 2006. He created Dieroll Metals Products Inc. in 2003 having purchased a stamping and roll forming company during difficult financial times.

A Paul Gill, President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Erdelyi is a well-funded activist investor with a significant business network in Ontario. His accomplishments bear proof of his determination and resourcefulness."

Also joining the advisory board is Mike Petrina, a Mining Engineer with over 30 years of expertise in operations, engineering and project development. He is skilled at advancing open pit and underground projects while working responsibly with local stakeholders, First Nations Communities and investors to maximize project value. Mr. Petrina has years of executive experience with Adanac Molybdenum, Hawthorne Gold, MAG Silver and Probe Minerals. Mr. Petrina's extensive experience with advanced stage projects in the Pre-economic Assessment Stage will be extremely helpful as Lomiko proceeds with its 80% owned La Loutre Project.

Lomiko recently received a drill permit and is proceeding with a 2,000 metre, 15 drill hole program at the Refractory Zone as it moves toward earning the remaining 20% of the project.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, President and CEO at 604-729-5312 or email info@lomiko.com.

