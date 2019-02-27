Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC), a copper-uranium-cobalt explorer with projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho will be attending the RAISE at the PDAC Conference, One King Street West on February 28th followed by the PDAC at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, March 3-6 - Booth 2825 in the Investor's Exchange.

"RAISE at the PDAC" is a planned event where investors and investment finance professionals will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Forum's President and CEO Rick Mazur to discuss investment opportunities in private meetings and presentations. The Conference, scheduled on Thursday, February 28th, is free to investors and investment professionals. Further information is available at:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/raise-at-the-pdac-1x1-small-cap-resource-conference-tickets-44425435674

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, and Ken Wheatley, VP Exploration, will be in attendance at the PDAC 2019, in addition to Forum's Chairman, Anthony Balme, and the Company's newest Board member, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, who will both be visiting from the UK and available for meetings.

Janice Lake Drill Core On Display- Booth 2825

Forum will be displaying drill core from its Janice Lake sedimentary copper project in Saskatchewan. Janice Lake is located in close proximity to several of the Company's core drill-ready Athabasca Basin uranium properties. Highlights from Forum's first pass Janice Lake drill program last year include:

All 4 drill holes intersected shallow chalcocite, bornite and native copper mineralization above 80m in depth, including Hole FEM 1, which intersected 19.0 m grading 1.0% Cu and 6.5 g/t Ag

Logging of the drill core and petrographic studies suggest that mineralization is hosted by mafic-rich stratigraphy within more felsic units, opening the possibility for multiple layers of mineralization within the formations

Forum's technical team led by Ken Wheatley has identified multiple high priority target areas along the 6 km mineralized Janice Trend for drill testing in 2019. Drill targets are shown in Figure 1 below.

In addition, Forum is pleased to report that the copper price has recovered to its highest level since last summer and that a number of analysts have recently responded by reaffirming their positive outlook for the metal.

Updated Corporate Presentation

Updated corporate and Janice Lake PowerPoint presentations dated February 25th, highlighting Forum's value proposition and providing further details on all its projects have been posted to the Company's website and can be viewed at:

https://forumenergymetals.com/investors/presentations/

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo. and Forum's VP, Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSXV: FMC) has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Janice Lake property from Transition Metals Corp by making further staged cash payments over the next three years. The Company explores for energy metals, including copper and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province, in addition to cobalt in Idaho and Oregon. Forum is well positioned for when the uranium market rebounds with interests in 7 drill ready projects in the Athabasca Basin, all assembled by a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of uranium mine discoveries in Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

Ken Wheatley, P. Geo., VP Exploration

wheats@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development

cchristy@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 250-863-0561





Figure 1: Multiple Drill Targets Prioritized For 2019 at Forum's Janice Lake Saskatchewan

Sedimentary Copper Exploration Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/43072_5e5c88afe40c1a4a_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43072