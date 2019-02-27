Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company"), a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Traci Costa, will present at the upcoming Gravitas Growth Conference, which is being held on February 28, 2019 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver.

Ms. Costa is scheduled to present on February 28, 2019 at 11:45 AM PST and will also be a member of the "Engaging Consumers in the Modern Age" panel at 1:15 PM PST. Ms. Costa will be available for one on one meetings throughout the conference. Investors that wish to view the presentation can do so from the following live webinar link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jkW7azbBT92c_9nRJlZ8TA

Traci Costa, CEO and President of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "The upcoming Gravitas Growth Conference is a great opportunity to further discuss the success of Peekaboo's business model initiatives and the targets we are aiming for in this upcoming year. Regarding the panel discussion, Peekaboo Beans has done extensive research on the millennial shopper and the trends that are driving today's consumer market, so I am eager to add our findings to the discussion."

About Gravitas Growth Conference 2019

Gravitas Growth Conference 2019 is North America's leading growth investment conference, which is expected to bring together leading institutional, retail, family office, and high net worth investors with more than 20 of the fastest growing companies in North America. The conference will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, Canada. The Conference hours will be from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM PST.

About Peekaboo Beans

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

BEAN@kincommunications.com

1-866-604-6730

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43062