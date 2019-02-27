

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Story recast.



Eurozone's economic sentiment eased for an eighth successive month in February, survey data from the European Commission showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 106.1 from 106.3 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 106.



The industrial confidence index dropped to -0.4 from 0.6, which was worse than the 0.1 percent economists had predicted.



The consumer confidence index improved for a second month, rising to -7.4 from -7.9, confirming the flash estimate.



The services confidence also improved in February, with the index climbing to 12.1 from 11. Economists had expected the reading to remain steady.



Morale weakened in the construction industry, but improved in the retail trade sector.



The business climate index showed a score of 0.69 in February, which was unchanged from January. Economists had forecast a score of 0.67.



