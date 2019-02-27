Golar LNG Dividend Information

Reference is made to the fourth quarter 2018 report released on February 27, 2019. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid on April 3, 2019. The record date will be March 14, 2019.
Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
27 February, 2019
