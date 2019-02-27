

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to overturn President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the southern border with Mexico.



A resolution to terminate the President's emergency declaration under a provision of the National Emergencies Act (NEA), introduced by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., was approved 245-182 in a largely party-line vote. Just thirteen Republicans supported the resolution.



Castro said the House took up the most consequential vote in a generation on presidential overreach and ultimately protected the constitutional balance of power.



'I'm glad that 13 of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle rose above politics to defend Congress' authority,' the Texas congressman tweeted.



'There is no emergency at the border, and using military construction money to fund the President's border wall will hurt cities like San Antonio,' according to him.



The National Emergencies Act includes a process by which Congress can terminate a national emergency through expedited legislative procedures by enacting a joint resolution.



The measure will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where some conservatives have indicated they will vote with Democrats.



But two-thirds majority of both chambers is needed to override a veto from the president.



Trump made the national emergency declaration on February 15 to bypass Congress, which refused to provide $5.7 billion to build a wall along U.S.-Mexico border.



A coalition of 16 states is suing the Trump administration alleging that the emergency declaration and diversion of funds are unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful.



