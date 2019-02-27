Midea unveiled a brand-new split AC BreezeleSS+ at Climatización Refrigeración C&R 2019 on February 26 March 1, 2019, in Madrid, at its 400+ square-meter booth.

The All-New BreezeleSS+ draws a lot of attention during the C&R 2019 in Madrid. (Photo: Business Wire)

BreezeleSS+ is the first AC featuring multiple "S" cares that share the same ultimate purpose: for the highest level of air comfort.

Speed:

BreezeleSS+ is equipped with Inverter Quattro, an inverter compressor with an ultra-high speed and stableness that can reach 65Hz within 6 seconds. Coupled with ultra-fast fan wheel spinning and a 70mm ultra-wide air outlet, it can effectively reduce the room temperature within a minute.

Soft:

7,928 mini-holes on the flaps and the hour-glass structure effectively scatter and soften the wind, eliminating any unpleasant airflow to create an immersive cooling experience. Also, the World's first TwinFlap technology can provide 3 different softness of wind. People susceptible to cold and aches caused by conventional AC's stiff and strong wind draft will no more have this problem.

Surround:

BreezeleSS+ is the first and the only split AC that equips the "side outlet". The S-Wing design on both sides not only is exceptionally beautiful but also plays a big role in dispersing the cool air from both sides, helping the room cool down more evenly, as if the coolness is always around and circulating wherever you are in the room.

There are other "S" cares including:

Silence: all-new air duct design with only 21dB ultra-quiet operation.

Saving: iECO mode for ultra-low energy consumption for a full night.

Sense: mild airflow mode satisfying each of your family members' preference

Smart: MideaAIR app controlling your BreezeleSS+ from anywhere in the world.

A special panel design was launched along with the brand new BreezleSS+. The panel design features the god of the most favorable west wind, Zephyr, positioning this new breed of air conditioner as the most soothing and desired sensation of cooling experience of all time.

