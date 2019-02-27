Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

At its meeting on 25 February 2019, the Supervisory Board of Groupe PSA decided to submit two resolutions for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting concerning the appointment of two new members to the Supervisory Board, each for a four-year term. This decision was made after Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux and Phlippe Reichstul expressed their wish to step down from the Supervisory Board as from the next Supervisory Board meeting.

Acting on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, the Board decided to propose the following candidates for appointment:

Gilles Schnepp

After graduating from HEC Paris in 1981, Gilles Schnepp began his career in 1983 at Merrill Lynch France, where he was named Vice President in 1986 and Senior Vice President in 1989.

He moved from the world of finance to that of industry by joining Legrand in 1989. Serving first as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and subsequently as CFO, he moved up the ranks to become Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2004, replacing François Grappotte. In 2006, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Legrand and, in 2018, handed over management of the group to Benoît Coquart, while remaining Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Gilles Schnepp is a Chevalierof the French Legion of Honour and an Officer of the French National Order of Merit.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise

A graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris, and a French-certified accountant, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise began his career in the United States as a Financial Controller at Allendale Insurance. He then spent four years as Audit Manager at Coopers Lybrand in Paris and subsequently joined the Chargeurs group, where he held a variety of positions in the Finance department. He went on to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Croisières Paquet for two years and as its Chief Executive Officer for ten years.

In 1994, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise joined Groupe SEB. He started as Chief Executive Officer of Calor, becoming its Chairman in 1996, and then joined the Household Equipment division as its Chairman in 1998. Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise was appointed Vice-Chairman of Groupe SEB in 1999 and has been its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2000.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise is a Commander of the French National Order of Merit.

Louis Gallois commented: "I am delighted that Gilles Schnepp and Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise are able to join the Groupe PSA Supervisory Board. They can bring to the Board their vast experience working in industrial groups that compete on the international stage, and their expertise in terms of governance.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005552/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com