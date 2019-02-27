Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and will commence trading on February 27, 2019 under the symbol TEMP.

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of income producing properties in Canada with a focus on strip shopping centres, storefront retail and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect Management's expectations regarding the Company's completion of the proposed Portfolio acquisition and the anticipated closing date thereof constitute forward-looking statements. Whenever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Tempus cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No regulator nor any Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

