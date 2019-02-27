804 million videos uploaded across platforms in 2018; social video uploads up 46% from 2017

Tubular Labs, the world leader in digital video measurement and sponsored video intelligence, has announced the third annual VideoAces Awards. The year 2018 was enormous for online video, with over 6,500 years-worth of content uploaded across social platforms to create over 804 million videos -- a 46-percent increase from 2017.

Tubular uses VideoAces to honor the media creators and brands that built the largest digital video audiences across platforms.

"With the volume of video outputs exploding each year, it's become increasingly challenging to rise to the top of the list compared to tens of millions of competitors," said Rob Gabel, founder and CEO, Tubular Labs. "VideoAces recognizes the accomplishments of leading global brands and media companies that are making serious investments in digital video. It also provides visibility toward goals and the ability to plan for and react to the competitive dynamics of the social video ecosystem."

This year's VideoAces have been expanded from three to 12 categories and recognizes 400 companies and creators active in video. In doing so, we want to acknowledge the growth and success of video across geographies and verticals, media companies and brands. Along with acknowledgment for the top 10 global media companies, VideoAces will also recognize top media creators in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, plus top media creators across the topics of sports, news politics and food. And for the first time, VideoAces will name the top 10 global brands using social video, with additional recognition for personal care, apparel fashion, plus food beverage brands.

Tubular Labs has been leading the global video measurement and analytics conversation since 2012, long establishing standards for digital video where there were none before. Nine of the top 10 Global Media Properties trust Tubular to know what the world is watching and help them rise to the peak of the social video landscape. That top 10:

1. WarnerMedia

2. The LADbible Group

3. The Walt Disney Company

4. The Soul Publishing

5. Buzzfeed

6. Comcast

7. Brave Bison

8. Jungle Creations

9. Group Nine Media

10. Viacom

"In 2018, we saw traditional broadcasters Comcast/NBCU and Viacom take solid positions in the Media Company Top 10, and there was huge growth coming from meaningful global players like UK-based Brave Bison, France-based ChefClub, and MBC, the number one player in the Middle East. Among brands, Tech and Toys dominate the Top 10, but RedBull is a standout creating sporting content that an audience is hungry for," said Allison Stern, co-founder and CSO, Tubular Labs. "Video success isn't just about tactical improvements or algorithm hacks; creating these types of vibrant video communities takes strategy, real financial investment and of course the best video intelligence available on the market. But the diverse group of companies show that's possible whether you're a legacy network or digital-first upstart."

The top 10 global brands:

1. Samsung

2. Google

3. Wish

4. Red Bull

5. Mattel

6. Coca-Cola

7. Talking Tom

8. Uber

9. LG

10. Lego

A full list of all of the 2018 VideoAces winners can be found here. Tubular wants to congratulate all of the creators included in this year's VideoAces Awards, and looks forward to 2019 growing on that success.

Interested in learning more about how Tubular Labs can assist in creating successful data-driven social video investments for your brand or media company? Contact Tubular Labs about your business needs, and the goals of the Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA) today.

About Tubular Labs

Tubular Labs is the leading global video measurement and analytics platform that powers broadcasters, publishers, and brands to understand what the world is watching. Tubular's software measures over 5B videos, 400M video consumers, 13M creators, 150K brands and over 850K sponsored videos, generating insights for its customers to scale and monetize their audiences faster. Nine of the top 10 global media companies trust Tubular to power their digital video decisions. Behind every digital video decision, is Tubular. For more information, visit www.tubularlabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005121/en/

Contacts:

Zach Servideo

(424) 280-2876

