HONOR's Revolutionary Gaming+ Boosts Graphic Performance at MWC 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, a leading smartphone brand, has unveiled its revolutionary Gaming+ technology at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC 2019). Gaming+ includes a series of technology updates that significantly increase the performance, graphics quality and image definition of mobile games on the HONOR View20. These upgrades come as HONOR has also announced an ecosystem of applications utilizing its 3D TOF camera that herald a new era of AR life.

Mr. George Zhao, president of HONOR, said: "HONOR is happy to announce that the latest member of HONOR's View series, the HONOR View20, has already reached the 1.5 million sales milestone. We are moving one step closer to our goal of becoming the top five smartphone brands in three years. With the revolutionary Gaming+ technology, we have further enhanced the smartphone's graphic performance, satisfying young consumers' increasing demands for better mobile gaming experience. Together with the futuristic TOF 3D camera applications, HONOR is bringing consumers the most diverse and exceptional experiences."

GAMING+ AND MORE FUN FOR GAMERS

The HONOR View20 was unveiled in Paris last month with five world's first features, including: 48MP smartphone camera, 25MP in-screen front camera, 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset, AI Triple-Antenna Wi-Fi technology, and aurora nanotexture design. Gaming+ improves the gaming experience by upgrading the overall system with GPU efficiency upgrade, GPU load optimization, high definition and AI loading prediction technology. With these advances on Kirin 980 chipset, the HONOR View20 strives for the highest level of mobile gaming performance.

The brand new Gaming+ improves SOC energy efficiency by 20.34%[1]. The Mali-G76 GPU chipset upgrade on Kirin 980 includes transform optimization, which enhances job scheduling and parallel computing. This reduces duplicate instructions and GPU overdraws, as well as increases the data transfer speed between CPU, GPU and memory. In addition, the Kirin 980 GPU works seamlessly with the innovative AI frequency modulation scheduling technology to predict task loads by monitoring frame rate per second (fps), image quality and touchscreen inputs in real time, and intelligently identifies performance bottlenecks. For gaming, the new AI technology improves the load prediction accuracy of each frame by more than 30% compared to traditional methods. Another key feature, GPU optimization, enhances image quality and reduces power consumption. The upgrade also brings high definition capability to gaming, achieving better contrast, higher brightness levels and a wider color palette.

As a result of the Gaming+ upgrade, Fortnite Vulkan version can also be supported on the HONOR View20, bringing gamers a faster and smoother experience[2]. In addition, popular mobile games such as QQ Speed and Arena of Valor have been optimized to support the high definition feature. Gamers can now experience greater clarity and capture more details.

Moreover, the HONOR View20's TOF 3D camera creates a new dimension of interactive gaming and more possibilities for the next generation of AR life. This camera is equipped with depth sensing, skeletal recognition and real-time motion capture capabilities, allowing consumers to enjoy various interactive functions such as 3D shaping, AI calorie counting, Magic AR and 3D motion-controlled gaming. Brave Jelly is the latest motion-controlled game added to the family. In the future, HONOR plans to partner with more third parties to create an integrated 3D TOF ecosystem that opens up a new era for AR measure, social media and shopping.

THE HONOR VIEW20 RECEIVES NUMEROUS MEDIA PRAISE

Since its global launch in January, the HONOR View20's superior design and features have been widely recognized by industry experts and consumers. It has received praise from media and influencers, including 5-star ratings from the most prestigious media in the industry:

5-star rating from Stuff - "Honor enters the big leagues with one of the most impressive phones in its class."

- 5-star rating from The Guardian - "It is the first phone out of the gate with a hole-punch notch."

- 5-star rating from T3 - "The Honor View 20 is, overall, the best mid-range smartphone on the market today."

- 5-star rating from Expert Reviews - "With its in-screen selfie camera and 48-megapixel rear shooter, the Honor View 20 is one of the most exciting phones we've seen in ages."

At the regional level, the HONOR View20 has also achieved great sales performance. In China, the HONOR View20 is crowned as the dual champion (sales and sales revenue) on online platforms in the price range of RMB 3,000 and above. In the first week after its launch in France, the latest flagship became Amazon's No.1 Best Seller in the category of EUR 499 and above. It also received the Best Selling Flagship Smartphone in Senheng, one of the leading independent retailers in Malaysia.

THE HONOR 8X WITH NEW PHANTOM BLUE

For the HONOR 8X, HONOR has brought a new phantom blue color to fans in Western Europe. The HONOR 8X has a 2.5D double texture aurora glass body with a grating effect, offering an elegant and smooth look and feel. Since its launch last September, more than 10 million Honor 8X series have been shipped worldwide. Starting from early March, the new HONOR 8X phantom blue will be sold in Fnac in France, on Amazon in Germany, on Hihonor in the U.K., in open market in Italy (including Mediaworld, Unieuro and etc.).

[1] Tested in 60fps Vulkan games in HONOR lab

[2] Fortnite Vulkan version will be coming soon on HONOR View20

