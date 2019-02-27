

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen and Microsoft are sharing progress on the development of the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, discussed Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, and Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, during a joint visit to the Volkswagen Digital Lab in Berlin.



The Volkswagen Automotive Cloud is to be extended step-by-step to further regions of the world and to be available in Europe, China and the USA - the core markets for the future full-electric, fully connected ID. model family, Volkswagen said.



Volkswagen and Microsoft are also working together on first lighthouse projects for connected vehicle services, and progress has been made in the set-up of Volkswagen's new Development Center in North America.



Volkswagen intends to expand the global footprint of its Automotive Cloud, which has previously been developed mainly for the European market, to China and the United States. Microsoft Azure with its comprehensive cloud, edge, AI and IoT capabilities will continue to form the basis of the growing digital ecosystem. Volkswagen will use its Automotive Cloud as the core of its vehicle and service data operations. The digital ecosystem is being developed by the Volkswagen brand together with partners as the lead brand within the Group.



Volkswagen is preparing its digital ecosystem for the core markets of the future ID. model family. The ID. will be the first vehicle to use the Automotive Cloud and is to be launched in Europe in 2020. Production is to start in China the same year and a member of the ID. family will roll off the production line in the USA from 2022 onwards.



Volkswagen and Microsoft are also working on first lighthouse projects for connected vehicles. They are concentrating on communication and navigation solutions as well as personalized services.



Separately, Volkswagen said that JETTA will become new brand of Volkswagen in China.



Volkswagen noted that JETTA will establish its own network of dealerships and will approach customers directly with innovative sales formats - digital showrooms, shopping malls and mobile sales trucks. By year end, about 200 dealers are to offer the new brand.



