Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: S&P upgraded Metalloinvest rating to 'BB+' with a stable outlook 27-Feb-2019 / 17:44 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. S&P upgrades Metalloinvest rating to 'BB+' with a stable outlook Moscow, Russia - 27 February 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company") today announces that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P") has upgraded the Company's long-term corporate credit rating to 'BB+' with a stable outlook from 'BB'/stable. According to a statement published by S&P, Metalloinvest's rating upgrade to 'BB+' reflects the Company's continuous debt reduction over recent years, as well as strong operating and financial results achieved in 2018. S&P's analysts expect that Metalloinvest's strong position in the iron ore and high value-added product markets, low production costs and improved credit metrics will allow the Company to remain resilient to the volatile pricing environment. At the same time, S&P has raised the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C. from 'BB' to 'BB+'. Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "We highly value our long-term cooperation with S&P. The credit agency assigned a debut 'BB-' rating to Metalloinvest in July 2012. The previous rating upgrade from 'BB-' to 'BB' took place in February 2014. We are pleased that Metalloinvest's strong financial results, as well as proactive debt management and commitment to best practice corporate governance were positively received by S&P. This has facilitated a credit rating upgrade to 'BB+' skipping the additional step of an outlook revision from stable to positive at the 'BB' rating." # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 7647 EQS News ID: 781799 End of Announcement EQS News Service

