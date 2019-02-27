Compound Semiconductor Market Worth $53.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, InP, SiGe, SiC, GaP), Product (LED, RF, Optoelectronics, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunications, General Lighting, Military & Defense, Datacom, Automotive), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Compound Semiconductor Market is expected to grow from USD 37.2 billion in 2019 to USD 53.0 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Increasing adoption of compound semiconductors, including GaN, GaAs, and InP, is expected to drive the growth of the compound semiconductor market during the forecast period.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178858112

GaN to hold major share of compound semiconductor market during forecast period

Based on type, GaN is expected to hold the largest market share for the compound semiconductor market. Gallium nitride (GaN) is among the most prominent compound semiconductor materials. GaN has its major application in LEDs, which are widely used in general lighting and commercial lighting. GaN is clubbed in structures such as GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-sapphire that are used in lighting applications. GaN has been increasingly used in LED, semiconductor power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices. GaN LEDs are used in applications such as general lighting, consumer devices, commercial, and automotive. Therefore, rising adoption of GaN is expected to provide market opportunities. GaN devices will have ample opportunities once 5G deployment becomes the mainstream. In the military segment, GaN application varies from electronic warfare to radar to communications. GaN technology is helping designers meet reduced size, weight, and power requirements for the EW system. Power electronics is another important area for GaN. GaN-based power devices will play a key role in the power conversion market. GaN offers similar performance benefits as that of SiC but at low cost. This price and performance advantage is possible because GaN power devices can be grown on silicon substrates that are larger and less expensive than SiC.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Compound Semiconductor Market"

61 - Tables

64 - Figures

175 - Pages

Telecommunications application to dominate compound semiconductor market during forecast period

The telecommunications application is expected to hold the largest market share of the compound semiconductor market owing to increased usage of compound semiconductors such as GaAs, GaN, InP, and SiGe. 5G provides a huge opportunity for compound semiconductors for telecom applications. For power amplifiers and low noise amplifiers GaAs is the choice as it offers advantages in meeting the strict linearity requirements. To meet all the requirements for 4G and 5G, including saturated and linear efficiency, GaN is also expected to gain importance in telecommunications application in the coming years. Recently, Qorvo launched 28 GHz gallium nitride (GaN) front-end module (FEM) to reduce overall system cost for base station equipment.

APAC to hold major share of compound semiconductor market by 2024

APAC is leading market for compound semiconductors. APAC presents huge opportunities for the compound semiconductor device market owing to the growing demand for these devices in numerous verticals including telecommunications, lighting, automotive and military, and aerospace and defense in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Leading application of RF is telecom while for GaN it is LED. LED and RF are major products for the compound semiconductor market in APAC, while power electronics exhibit high potential for the market in APAC. LEDs are expected to dominate the overall compound semiconductor market owing to the high adoption in lighting applications in APAC. China and Japan are leading countries for consumption of LEDs; however, developing countries in APAC are also expected to exhibit growth potential during the forecast period. Automotive lighting is the fastest-growing application of the LED market. Increasing penetration of LEDs in various types of vehicles is expected to drive the growth of automotive LEDs. Telecommunication is among the most important applications of the compound semiconductor market in APAC. The market is driven by increasing adoption of compound semiconductors in telecom infrastructure, as well as in devices such as smartphones.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=178858112

Nichia (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), OSRAM (Germany), Qorvo (US), Skyworks (US), Cree (US), GaN (Canada), Infineon (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ON Semiconductor (US), Analog Devices (US), Broadcom (US), Efficient Power Conversion (US), Lumentum (US), NeoPhotonics (US), San'an Optoelectronics (China), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) are among the major players in the compound semiconductor market.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

GaN Power Device Market by Device Type (Power, RF Power), Voltage Range, Application (Power Drives, Supply & Inverter, and RF), Vertical (Telecommunications, Consumer, Automotive, Military, Defense, Aerospace), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Silicon Carbide Market by Device (MOSFET, Diode, Module, Bare Die), Wafer Size (2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6-Inch and Above), Application (RF Device and Cellular Base Station, Power Supply and Inverter), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/compound-semiconductor-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com