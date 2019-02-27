The French home improvement and gardening retailer has stolen a march on Ikea by offering PV panels and other renewable energy products in Spain.From pv magazine Spain. French DIY and gardening retailer Leroy Merlin has made its entry into the renewable energy market by stocking solar panels for self-consumption as well as aerothermal solutions which capture heat from the air. "In line with the new regulation of self-consumption that puts an end to the so-called sun tax, Leroy Merlin decides to bet on renewable energy for the home," the company said. The retailer's press office told pv magazine ...

