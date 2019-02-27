Energent Media: Viral Hashtag GamersOnTikTok Further Proof that Gaming Culture is Going Mainstream

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / The hashtag gamersonTikTok is going viral on Twitter and is seemingly everywhere on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. TikTok - the creative, short-form social media app - has become an outlet for the blossoming gamer culture that is taking the mainstream by storm.

The trend originated as a comment on popular gamer platform Twitch and has rapidly evolved into viral content on several social media applications.

TikTok has become a favorite outlet of former Vine lovers, with short-form videos integrated with music. The application features a personalized video feed among a suite of other hallmarks that have fueled it to more than 800 million downloads worldwide in its young-stage social media presence.

Gamer Culture Flourishing With TikTok

Once consigned to a periphery subculture, gamer culture is expanding its social media presence outside of solely Twitch.

In particular, TikTok, which is the hybrid of musical.ly and ByteDance is one of the most hyped social media platforms available today. Combining music with creative content tailored towards teenagers, TikTok is the perfect outlet for gamer culture to expand its ingenuity.

Gamers have long sought an outlet for their unique subculture outside of traditional mediums, and Twitch serves as a useful method for live-streaming favorite games to followers and leading the way on gaming discussions. However, gamers are making their mark on other platforms outside Twitch now too, and gamersonTikTok is an excellent example of the culture's influence spreading to different mediums.

TikTok has become so popular - not strictly with gamers - that it beat Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram in the first half of 2018 for the number of downloads on Apple's App Store. Gamers represent a tremendous portion of social media users, as more than half of Americans play video games, and a vast majority of those, especially younger generations, are in the driver's seat when it comes to viral social media content.

Social media continually evolves at a brisk pace, and TikTok's rise may be indicative of a more significant shift of mainstream culture towards a stronger union with the once neglected, offbeat lifestyle of gamers.

Gamer Culture's Growing Influence on Pop Culture

Social media's influence on pop culture is profound and well-documented. The extension of gamer culture further into other social media outlets besides Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube is indicative of an organic movement towards broader gamer culture influence on the mainstream.

The attraction of gamer culture is nothing new, however. Celebrity endorsements of eSports teams, professional sports references, and music are all ingratiated with the blossoming culture - and have been for several years. Social issues are more prevalent on media platforms than ever before, and social media outlets like TikTok have provided gamers with a voice that they didn't previously have.

With the growth of eSports, in particular, gamers have the opportunity to prove the legitimacy of their lifelong hobbies and passions. eSports are officially recognized as a professional sport in the U.S., and with it comes the financial boons of outside investment, advertising, and traction across various social media mediums. With financial attractiveness comes innovation, and eventually the onboarding of once hesitant viewers to new sports and their cultural aspects.

As games like Apex Legends continue to build on the rare social phenomena that Fortnite produced, it seems fitting that non-gaming social media platforms become fertile outlets for gamers and their creative ingenuity derived from a life growing up without experiencing the world before the Internet. TikTok proves that younger generations drive viral Internet content, which directly leaks into the more prolonged effect on mainstream culture.

gamersonTikTok is suggestive of trends to come with gamers and their social media presence, opening an opportunity for social media, fringe cultures, and the mainstream all to coalesce under the growing popularity of video games and eSports.

