Markforged announces Additive Manufacturing University

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019



The availability of affordable 3D printers capable of printing parts strong enough for the factory floor is already transforming the face of manufacturing, yet some organizations struggle to efficiently and effectively adopt. Each company has its own set of unique needs, but after working successfully with manufacturers all over the world, Markforged built this program to help large companies develop the skills necessary to: identify new applications to use 3D printing; effectively design for additive manufacturing (DfAM); manage the printing process end-to-end; and build business cases for replacing the often costly and time-consuming legacy manufacturing processes.

"Markforged Additive Manufacturing University is really about inspiring industry-wide innovation," said Andrew de Geofroy, Markforged VP of application engineering. "Once we've helped engineers, designers, and the manufacturing industry build a strong foundation of additive manufacturing skills, the potential is nearly limitless."

Organizations can take advantage of Markforged Additive Manufacturing University in three primary ways:

Onsite at Markforged

Single or multi-day workshops delivered at Markforged headquarters in Boston, with a selection of courses offered throughout the calendar year taught by industry experts.

On-premises

Markforged certification and training delivered at a customer's facility, with custom-tailored content intended that can accommodate larger teams.

Learning Library

The Markforged Learning Library is a free, on-demand resource to build foundational knowledge of the 3D printing industry and provide best practices for 3D printing applications, including design guides.

To get started, review courses, sign up for workshops or browse the learning library, please visit http://markforged.com/learn

