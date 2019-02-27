The "Germany Confectionery Market Analysis (2013 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data guide on Confectionery provides a complete overview of the market during the period 2010-2018, while the forecast data is provided till 2023.

The data guide comprises retail sales of various categories within Confectionery, such as Sugar Confectionery, Gum, and Snack Bars, along with their values, volume and channels of distribution. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments in the Confectionery market, along with their growth perspective, which is expected to help in venturing into specific growth areas.

This guide helps in making well-informed business decisions, primarily regarding the latest market trends and product developments. Extensive secondary and primary researches/interviews are conducted as a part of the market analysis.

A Glimpse of the Report

In 2018, the Germany Confectionery market was valued at 10854 EUR Mn, registering at a CAGR of 2.36%. The Chocolate category accounted for the largest market share, while registering an average CAGR of 2.48% since 2010. Cereal Bars is the most preferred segment in the Snack Bars category, followed by the Energy Bars segment. The Sugar Confectionery category has been registering a steady growth of 3.01% in CAGR since 2010, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. Among the distribution channels, the Supermarkets and Hypermarkets channel is preferred the most by the majority of the people in Germany.

Key Takeaways

Convenience Stores is the second largest distribution channel for the sales of Confectionery in Germany.

The Cereal Bars segment is expected to dominate the Snack Bars category sales during the forecast period.

Energy Bars accounts for the smallest share in the Snack Bars category, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alfred Ritter GmbH Co. KG

August Storck KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG

Dirk Rossmann GmbH

Ferrero Group

H. J. Bruggen KG

Haribo GmbH Co. KG

Hero Group

Katjes Fassin Gmbh Co. KG

Lofthouse of Fleetwood Ltd.

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

Schwartauer Werke Gmbh Co. KGaA

The Kellogg Company

Vivil A. Muller GmbH Co. KG

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Glimpse of the Report

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 Category Definitions

1.2.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

1.2.3 CAGR Definition and Calculations

1.2.4 Exchange Rates

1.2.5 Research Methodology

2 Overview

3 The Triangulated Methodology

4 Standard Methodology and Quality control

5 Germany Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

5.1 Historic sales of Germany Confectionery by category: Value 2013-2018

5.2 Forecast sales of Germany Confectionery by category: Value 2018-2023

5.3 Historic sales of Germany Confectionery by category: Volume 2013-2018

5.4 Forecast sales of Germany Confectionery by category: Volume 2018-2023

6 Germany Sugar Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

6.1 Historic sales of Germany Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2013-2018

6.2 Forecast sales of Germany Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2018-2023

6.3 Historic sales of Germany Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2013-2018

6.4 Forecast sales of Germany Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2018-2023

7 Germany Chocolate Market Analysis, 2013-2023

7.1 Historic sales of Germany Chocolate by segment: Value 2013-2018

7.2 Forecast sales of Germany Chocolate by segment: Value 2018-2023

7.3 Historic sales of Germany Chocolate by segment: Volume 2013-2018

7.4 Forecast sales of Germany Chocolate by segment: Volume 2018-2023

8 Germany Snack Bars Market Analysis, 2013-2023

8.1 Historic sales of Germany Snack Bars by segment: Value 2013-2018

8.2 Forecast sales of Germany Snack Bars by segment: Value 2018-2023

8.3 Historic sales of Germany Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2013-2018

8.4 Forecast sales of Germany Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2018-2023

9 Germany Gum Market Analysis, 2013-2023

9.1 Historic sales of Germany Gum by segment: Value 2013-2018

9.2 Forecast sales of Germany Gum by segment: Value 2018-2023

9.3 Historic sales of Germany Gum by segment: Volume 2013-2018

9.4 Forecast sales of Germany Gum by segment: Volume 2018-2023

10 Company Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

10.1 Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

10.2 Company Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

10.3 Company Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

10.4 Company Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

11 Brand Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

11.1 Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

11.2 Brand Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

11.3 Brand Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

11.4 Brand Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

12 Distribution by Channels Analysis: %Value 2013-2018

12.1 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.2 Distribution of Chocolate by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.3 Distribution of Snack Bars by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.4 Distribution of Gum by channel: %Value 2013-2018

