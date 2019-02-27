The "Europe Medical Computer Carts Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Medical Computer Carts Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

The growing prevalence of electronic medical records (EMR) systems and demand for mobile computer carts in critical surgical procedures are the factors that is expected to drive the growth of medical computer carts market during the forecast period. However, the cost associated with owning the medical computer carts is expected to limit the growth of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Medical Computer Carts Market, by Type

1.4.2 Europe Medical Computer Carts Market, by End User

1.4.3 Europe Medical Computer Carts Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Medical Computer Carts Market by Type

3.1.1 Europe Integrated Medical Computer Carts Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Powered Medical Computer Carts Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Medical Computer Carts Market by End User

4.1.1 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Clinics Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Medical Computer Carts Market by Country

5.1 Germany Medical Computer Carts Market

5.2 UK Medical Computer Carts Market

5.3 France Medical Computer Carts Market

5.4 Russia Medical Computer Carts Market

5.5 Spain Medical Computer Carts Market

5.6 Italy Medical Computer Carts Market

5.7 Rest of Europe Medical Computer Carts Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Enovate Medical

6.2 Capsa Solutions LLC

6.3 Emerson Electric

6.4 Parity Medical

6.5 Advantech Co. Ltd.

6.6 ITD GmBH

6.7 Bytec Medical

6.8 Melrose Industries (Ergotron Inc.)

6.9 AFC Industries

6.10 Compucaddy

