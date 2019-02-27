The "Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The growth of this market is mainly driven due to the growing geriatric population, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising awareness among end users, globally.

On the other hand, the risks associated with the use of surgical drains is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market, by Product

1.4.2 Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market, by Type

1.4.3 Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market, by End User

1.4.1 Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market, by Application

1.4.2 Europe Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Product

3.1.1 Europe Accessories Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Surgical Drainage Systems Market by Country

3.1.2.1 Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Surgical Drainage Systems Type

3.1.2.1.1 Europe Closed Surgical Drainage Systems Market by Country

3.1.2.1.2 Europe Open Surgical Drainage Systems Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Type

4.1.1 Europe Active Drains Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Passive Drains Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by End User

5.1.1 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) Clinics Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Application

6.1.1 Europe General Surgery Market by Country

6.1.2 Europe Cardiac Thoracic Surgery Market by Country

6.1.3 Europe Orthopedic Surgery Market by Country

6.1.4 Europe Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery Market by Country

6.1.5 Europe Other Application Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by Country

7.1 Germany Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

7.2 UK Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

7.3 France Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

7.4 Russia Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

7.5 Spain Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

7.6 Italy Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

7.7 Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

8.2 Stryker Corporation

8.3 Smith Nephew PLC (Blue Belt Technologies Inc.)

8.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.5 Medtronic PLC

8.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.7 Cook Medical

8.8 Johnsons Johnsons

8.9 Novartis AG (Alcon Inc.)

8.10 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Aspen Surgical)

