Combination of AI and first-principles models provides real-time 'look-ahead' decision support for process operators

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, and Chemical Technologies, Inc. (ChemTech), provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tools for operations decision support, today announced a development and marketing partnership that will bring new 'look-ahead' operator advisory tools to operations rooms of large-scale petrochemicals plants.

Under the agreement, PSE and ChemTech will combine PSE's gPROMS advanced process modelling environment with ChemTech's OptimEase AI and data analytics system. OptimEase combines AI techniques with real-time plant data and first-principles models to predict and optimise near-future plant operation. This is particularly important in situations involving major unplanned disturbances such as changes in feed composition.

PSE and ChemTech will provide joint services to process industries customers, including construction of combined mechanistic/AI process models and their implementation on the plant.

Costas Pantelides, Managing Director of PSE, says "the combination of first-principles models with AI technology that can predict near-future plant inputs is likely to be a key element of the intelligent digital operations approach that leading producers are beginning to adopt. We are very pleased to be working with an innovative company with leading technology that complements our own products so well".

Evgeny Bunin, CEO of ChemTech, says "coupling the latest in AI technologies with PSE's gPROMS creates strong synergies, allowing us to respond to a key industry trend for process industry customers digital transformation with a unique combined solution". He adds "gPROMS technology, with its proven applicability to model complex, large-scale plants, provides the predictive model at the heart of our offering. Rolling this technology out to industrial practice can help realise additional benefits even for plants that are already equipped with the latest technological equipment and automation systems."

PSE's gPROMS is widely used throughout the chemicals, energy, petrochemical, food and pharmaceuticals sectors to accelerate innovation and optimise existing operations based on high-fidelity predictive models.

For Editors

'About' information: www.psenterprise.com/news/pr190227

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005733/en/

Contacts:

Process Systems Enterprise

Kate Burness

+44-20-8563-0888

k.burness@psenterprise.com