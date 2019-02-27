

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday, with investors treading cautiously, reacting to economic data and political news from the U.S. and Europe.



Traders were keeping an eye on Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, looking for more concrete signs of progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



'Kim Jong Un and I will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse,' Trump said on Twitter Wednesday morning. 'I believe that China, Russia, Japan & South Korea will be very helpful!'



The focus was also on developments over Brexit and on U.S.-China trade front.



Stocks were mostly down in negative territory right through the session. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.28%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany ended notably lower, with their key indices FTSE 100 and DAX declining 0.61% and 0.48%, respectively. France's CAC 40 ended 0.26% down and Switzerland's SMI closed lower by 0.52%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Sweden ended weak.



Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Italy moved higher, while Iceland and Portugal ended flat.



Shares of Air France-KLM tumbled about 11% on news the Netherland government has purchased a 12.7% stake in the company, saying it wants to protect 'Dutch interests'.



In the U.K. market, Metro Bank shares plunged more than 26% after the bank revealed plans for a $463 million shareholder cash call.



Marks & Spencer ended 12.6% down after Ocado announced a joint venture with the company. Shares of Ocado ended more than 3% down.



In Germany, Beiersdorf plunged nearly 10% following a profit warning by the company. Merck declined 4.2%. Lufthansa, RWE, Infineon, Thyssenkrupp, Siemens and E.ON ended lower by 1 to 2.5%.



In the French market, Technip, Veolia Environment, STMicroElectronics and Saint Gobai were among the prominent losers.



Survey results from the European Commission showed that eurozone economic sentiment deteriorated for a sixth consecutive month and at a faster than expected pace in February. The economic sentiment indicator fell to 105.3 from 106.2 in January. Economists had expected a reading of 106.



The industrial confidence index dropped to -0.2 from 0.7 and the score was worse than the 0.1 economists had predicted. The services confidence measure eased to 7.1 from 8.4 in January, much below an expected reading of 11.



The consumer confidence index edged up to -7.2 from -7.8 in January. The reading was better than the -7.4 flash estimate. Meanwhile, the business climate index showed a score of 0.69 in February, which was unchanged from January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX