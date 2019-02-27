-Engineered with data science at the core, XI allows brands to easily go beyond traditional metrics to meaningful analyses

INMOMENT EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN FUTURE OF FEEDBACK WITH LAUNCH OF THE EXPERIENCE INTELLIGENCE (XI) PLATFORM

-Engineered with data science at the core, XI allows brands to easily go beyond traditional metrics to meaningful analyses

-First of its kind, XI features three intelligence clouds that seamlessly unite customer, employee and market feedback to end an era of rising experience gaps

InMoment today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform. The XI Platform blends beautiful applications with unique underlying science and technology to enable leading brands to more fully understand the complex and dynamic nature of experiences across all their businesses and channels.

Experiences today are spoken, shared, lived, recorded, clicked and even socialized, which has stressed businesses trying to understand and learn from these experiences using traditional survey and relational technologies. With XI, InMoment introduces a novel big data architecture, allowing experiences to be stored in any native format and thus analyzed and understood at a deeper level using modern, scalable data science techniques. The platform future-proofs organizations against missing critical pieces of experience intelligence and allows new forms of information to be collected wherever, whenever and however--an approach missing in the CX industry.

According to Gary King, PhD, distinguished Harvard faculty member, one of the world's leading experts on deriving deep meaning from human data, and InMoment Board Member: "Everyone now has more data than they know what to do with, but do you have the right data, informative data, data that can answer your specific business questions? Traditional multiple choice survey questions learn about customer experiences by forcing them into preordained categories and so can sometimes destroy the information you need. InMoment's approach of analyzing customer experience feedback in richer formats is what data scientists--and by extension, businesses--long for. InMoment is tapping into the power of human led, computer assisted analysis, which will help CX practitioners generate real intelligence for business."

The next generation of experience intelligence comes from the ability to distill all critical signals from across the entire "experience ecosystem." InMoment uniquely offers three clouds for Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Experience (MX), all seamlessly connected to provide the most comprehensive and contextual view of a business's experiences. XI is the first of its kind to more deeply represent customers' relationships with brands, employees, products, and services-as well as the competition. It also enables the use of valuable digital behaviors, operational data, audit data, and marketing technologies and analytics.

"The data from human experiences with a brand is incredibly complex, but it's also a very powerful signal to driving better business. Experience signals can initially appear weak and varied if using legacy approaches, mainly due to the inability to distinguish signals from noise through richer context. Realistically, experience data clearly communicates why a product or service works or doesn't. Our 'aha' moment was to approach experience intelligence as a big data problem, which wasn't obvious since it's not a large source by volume. But big data doesn't fit into yesterday's IT environments, just like experience data doesn't fit into structured surveys. There is tremendous opportunity when you apply a big data mindset to experience data. The XI Platform is both powerful and flexible enough to cut through the complexity and hone in on the signals to find the kind of meaning that promises to transform businesses," said Andrew Joiner, InMoment CEO.

Although according to Gartner, 81 percent of companies are competing on customer experience, most customers still report a gap in what they expect from brands, and what they actually experience. More importantly, the majority of companies struggle to identify specific business benefits from their CX investments, and Forrester's Harley Manning declared 2019 "the year CX comes under fire."

Customer experience management (CEM) vendors have rushed to understand and address the experience gaps customers face, but because their platforms were built as rigid survey approaches, their only choice is to try to fill in gaps of knowledge with more and more questions to their customers. These detriments to experience are why a new approach is needed.

"Applying an older relational data technology approach to today's complex experience data problem is like trying to stream live media through an 8-track tape. We have architected the XI Platform with a modern approach to data processing, one that is optimized for data variety and velocity at scale. We have built a multidimensional environment where we can store, retrieve, and put the right analytics lenses to literally any type of data that will add meaningful intelligence to our understanding. The ability to execute these types of deep, complex processes in real time, and within a single technology platform, is unprecedented in our industry," said David Joiner, CTO and Head of Engineering at InMoment.

Additional highlights of InMoment's new XI Platform include:

Streaming architecture: The XI architecture is capable of processing always-on data streams and analyzing streaming data in real-time to extract intelligence.

Headless architecture: It can ingest any type of data into a common processing platform, regardless of the original source or format.

Data lake: The XI Platform is designed to accept data flows from any source and store them in their raw, unrefined state for future-proof processing and analysis.

Feature flags: Give or restrict access by user and feature, providing focus and empowering users with the tools they need.

Painless adoption: The modern architecture of the XI Platform eliminates the need for painful migrations, allowing clients to access any existing, plus all new functionality directly from within the new UI.

Advanced data integrations: Seamlessly import and export data for greater context, improved collaboration and streamlined workflows.

Three new clouds: The CX Cloud, EX Cloud and MX Cloud can be used individually or in combination to create a holistic view of your organization's experience. Each cloud ingests and collects data from virtually any source and then analyzes it using the power of the XI Platform, providing actionable intelligence through alerts and notifications, reports, dashboards, coaching, recommendations, and more.

Self-administration and engagement: The platform enables a greater degree of self administration and engagement with built-in customizable navigation, single sign-on, persona-specific onboarding and tailored homepage content.

The InMoment XI Platform will be generally available Summer 2019. For more information visit www.inmoment.com.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience Cloud, and Market Experience Cloud. InMoment's approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.

