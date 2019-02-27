

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen harshly attacked his old boss in highly anticipated testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.



Cohen said he was ashamed of the things he did to protect and promote Trump and for helping the president win the White House.



'I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,' Cohen said in prepared remarks.



'I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,' he added. 'He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.'



Cohen told lawmakers he does not know of any direct evidence Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia but said he has 'suspicions.'



The attorney argued that a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a representative of the Russian government about gathering 'dirt' on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would never have been set up without Trump's knowledge.



Cohen also claimed Trump knew long-time adviser Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks release of Democratic National Committee emails.



In addition to his testimony, Cohen also provided the committee with documents to back up his claims, including checks reimbursing him for hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and financial statements inflating Trump's assets.



Cohen apologized to lawmakers for previously lying to Congress and to the nation for working to hide the truth about Trump.



'I am not a perfect man. I have done things I am not proud of, and I will live with the consequences of my actions for the rest of my life,' Cohen said.



'But today, I get to decide the example I set for my children and how I attempt to change how history will remember me,' Cohen said. 'I may not be able to change the past, but I can do right by the American people here today.'



Democrats on the committee largely seemed to take Cohen's accusations at face value and used the hearing as an opportunity to attack the president.



Meanwhile, Republicans have argued that Cohen's testimony cannot be trusted, repeatedly noting that he has pled guilty to lying to Congress.



Trump claimed in a post on Twitter this morning that Cohen continues to lie to Congress in order to reduce his prison time.



