WD-40 Company CEO Garry Ridge Featured on Small-Cap Institute's CEO Corner Podcast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Small-Cap Institute , the first and only online community and content library specifically for small-cap officers and board members, announced today that Garry Ridge, chief executive officer of WD-40 Company, was the latest featured guest on the company's CEO Corner podcast.

CEO Corner features executives who have successfully navigated the growth trajectory from micro-cap to small-cap and beyond. Under Garry Ridge's leadership, WD-40 Company - whose products are in 80 percent of United States households and sold in more than 176 countries - has grown from a market capitalization of approximately $250 million to approximately $2.5 billion.

'National business media's lack of focus on micro and small-cap companies leaves officers and directors of these companies at an unfortunate disadvantage,' commented Small-Cap Institute's founder David Scher. 'The CEO Corner podcast fills a glaring void: the chance for small-cap CEOs to learn directly from iconic CEOs like Ridge, who know what it takes to dramatically grow public companies from humble beginnings. I can't think of a single small-cap CEO who wouldn't benefit from listening to Garry's wisdom on leadership, corporate culture, boards, and global expansion.'

The wide-ranging interview with Ridge, conducted by Small-Cap Institute's Amanda Gerut, touches on Ridge's learning curve as a first-time public company CEO, and the cultivation of the company's renowned culture.

When the conversation turned to WD-40 Company's unique culture - where they refer to employees as part of a 'tribe,' versus a 'team' - Ridge quoted Aristotle, stating 'pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.' When it comes down to it, Ridge believes that successful cultures are 'where people go to work every day and feel like they're making a contribution to something bigger than themselves. They feel safe, they learn something new, and go home happy.'

Asked about three most powerful words that Ridge has learned in his life, there was no hesitation: 'I. Don't. Know.'

