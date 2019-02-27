

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as investors chose to tread cautiously, shifting their focus to some crucial political developments across the globe.



The benchmark SMI ended down 49.02 points, or 0.52%, at 9,412.19, after moving between 9,390.78 and 9,438.50.



On Tuesday, the benchmark SMI ended up 62.84 points, or 0.67%, at 9,461.21.



Lonza Group shares declined more than 3%. Geberit ended nearly 2% down. Nestle, SGS, ABB, Richemont, Adecco, LafargeHolcim and Sika ended lower by 0.5 to 1.3%.



Julius Baer surged up 1.6%. Credit Suisse and Swiss Life Holding also closed on a positive note.



Novartis shares edged down marginally. According to reports, Blackstone's Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis have launched a biopharmaceutical company to develop medicines for cardiovascular diseases.



Ceva Logistics reported a 5.2% revenue growth in 2018, over the previous year. The company also said that its net debt came down to US$1,192 million as of 31 December, 2018, a 43% drop compared to US$2,089 million a year earlier. The stock ended lower by about 0.17%.



In economic news, the Swiss investor sentiment rose to -16.6 in February of 2019 from -44 in the previous month which was the worst reading since January 2012. The current conditions index also went up to 48 from 42.3.



Zew Economic Sentiment Index in Switzerland averaged -7.11 from 2007 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 65 in October of 2009 and a record low of -91.10 in October of 2008.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany ended notably lower, with their key indices FTSE 100 and DAX declining 0.61% and 0.48%, respectively. France's CAC 40 ended 0.26% down.



