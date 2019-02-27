Dividend Payable March 22, 2019

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per ordinary share, an increase of 8 percent over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2019.

For U.S. tax purposes, Eaton estimates that all of the 2019 dividend will be treated as a return of capital to shareholders, to the extent of the shareholder's tax basis in the shares. Additional information about the tax treatment of the dividend, including actual return of capital information for 2018, is available at the investor relations page of the Eaton website, www.eaton.com.

Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. Its energy-efficient solutions help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, safely and sustainably. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton employs 99,000 people worldwide and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005906/en/

Contacts:

Eaton Communications

Cara Klaer, +1 (248) 864-9875

caralklaer@eaton.com