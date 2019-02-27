YourWatch.com Rises to the Challenge of Serving a Luxury Market Where Instant Gratification is Becoming the Norm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / In a keynote speech delivered several years ago at the Wharton Graduate Retail Conference, Chanel marketing director Stephanie Kramer stated, "Digital is our advocate and our ambassador, but it's also our nemesis." In part, she was referring to the challenge of walking the fine line between the prestige and exclusivity associated with luxury brands and the pursuit of instant gratification, which has become a defining feature of modern-day consumers. YourWatch.com, a leading retailer of luxury pre-owned and unworn watches, has succeeded in striking a balance between preserving the ritualistic nature of a premium product acquisition and this desire for immediate ownership.

Unlike other luxury e-commerce sites, YourWatch.com maintains a massive inventory, which allows it to ship the products immediately to any part of the world. Clients in the United States can have the watch of their choice on their wrist within 24 hours as opposed to waiting for weeks or months to take delivery. Aside from having the products in stock, the company aims for the best prices on the market and takes great pride in the fact that it is never knowingly undersold on pre-owned unworn watches. Ultimately, it overshadows the competition by offering customers the unbeatable combination of a vast collection of the latest timepieces, immediate shipment, attractive prices, and impeccable service.

YourWatch.com has been setting new standards in its market for over 25 years, redefining the customer experience for buyers of luxury pre-owned and unworn watches. Its exceptional selection of fine Swiss timepieces includes the outstanding creations of brands such as Rolex, Patek, Chopard, Hublot, Bvlgari, Audemars Piguet, and Chanel. YourWatch.com, which is headquartered in New York City, has made unrivaled customer service its trademark, relying on the extensive experience of its in-house experts and providing a luxury concierge service for every timepiece sold.

The high-end goods industry has long operated under a set of strict rules, especially when it comes to the journey of the products from the drawing board to the store. However, digital technologies have changed every aspect of contemporary life, including consumer psychology, and "The younger customer does not want to wait any longer; they want to see it and wear it that day or the next day," as designer Tommy Hilfiger noted in an interview for AFP. So far, mostly fashion brands have reacted to this shift in consumer preferences, but YourWatch.com is demonstrating that buyers of high-end timepieces can enjoy the same benefits. The speed of delivery is one of the chief reasons for the success of the company, which has become the most trusted online retailer of luxury pre-owned and unworn watches.

