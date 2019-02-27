National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: Succeeding in Fintech Means Being FEARLESS

The NCFA Announces the 5th Annual Fintech and Financing Conference Toronto in April with Top Fintech Thought Leaders and a Global Fintech Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) and partners announced today the launch of the 5th Annual 2019 Fintech & Financing Conference (FFCON19) to be held in downtown Toronto on April 3-4, 2019.

With more than $39B invested in 2018 across the world the Fintech space continues to attract healthy investment and attention from seasoned investors. With a multi-trillion dollar market to go after, Fintech has lots of room to grow and prosper in the years ahead.

At FFCON19, fintech specialists will gather with fintech entrepreneurs, investors and hungry growing ventures to network, connect, raise, listen to inspiring speakers and envision the future. Amongst the 750 attendees from a broad group of disciplines including technical specialists, regulatory experts, founders and financial institutions, there will be 12 pitching finalists competing for the inaugural people's choice awards and the attention of investors.

'The theme of FFCON19 is FEARLESS, it represents the boldness of the fintech space where entrepreneurs and innovators are challenging financial orthodoxy and the mindset to overcome challenges,' said Craig Asano, CEO of NCFA Canada 'the conference features fintech market leaders and experts who provide expert guidance on what is happening now and what the future could be.'

At FFCON19, the NCFA will also be announcing the launch of its inaugural Global Fintech Education program for entrepreneurs in conjunction with Next Decentrum Technologies. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at the program and VIP attendees will receive complimentary enrollment with conference registration.

'Transforming the financial industry requires going against convention with fresh insights, innovative thinking, and robust frameworks,' said Hussein Hallak, CEO of Next Decentrum, 'We are thrilled to be working with Craig and the NCFA team to provide access to a select group of industry's leaders, successful entrepreneurs and global thinkers in the space through a global educational program.'

With the Global Fintech Program professionals and executives will:

Learn the history and evolution of Fintech from the early years to the modern time and the current state of the Fintech industry and ecosystem.

Examine the factors behind the rise of Fintech and why it matters.

Explore the key building blocks and technology infrastructure of Fintech.

Learn how do Fintechs practice value creation using innovative customer-centric business and revenue models.

Discover the key drivers of fintechs success in better understanding their customers and improve their experience.

Examine the key trends shaping the industry and the path forward.

In addition to more than 50 speakers from Gowling WLG, Ethereum, BC Securities Commission, FrontFundr, Decentral, Alberta Securities Commission, Coinsquare, and KPMG, discussing the latest trends, innovation and thought leadership on Blockchain, Fintech, AI and Alternative Investing, FFCON19 also includes dragon's den style pitching, interactive sessions, lively panels, education workshops and prime networking time.

There are still plenty of opportunities to get involved with the conference.

So what are you waiting for? To register for your spot (and find out if you are eligible for a discount) go to: https://fintechandfunding.com/ .

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, regtech, and insurtech sectors. Learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org.

About Next Decentrum

An education technology startup building education solutions that help professionals learn at the speed of the new economy and harness the power of emerging technologies and decentralized innovation. Next Decentrum has launched Intro to Blockchain a blockchain training program for executives and non-technical professionals, FIN a blockchain training chatbot, and currently working on CXO.ai a technology platform empowering professionals to discover, learn and develop the next innovation using a cutting-edge education and training approaches. Effortless, automated, and adaptive education re-imagined for breakthrough performance. To learn more about Next Decentrum visit www.NextDecentrum.com .

