

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) has agreed to sell its Swiss operation, UPC Switzerland, to Sunrise Communications Group AG.



Liberty Global will sell UPC Switzerland for a total enterprise value of CHF 6.3 billion or $6.3 billion on a U.S. GAAP basis. Sunrise will acquire the business inclusive of the UPC Holding borrowing group's existing senior and senior secured notes and associated derivatives and certain other debt items.



The net proceeds to Liberty Global, which will be paid in cash, are expected to be CHF 2.6 billion3 or 2.6 billion, subject to customary other liabilities and working capital adjustments at completion.



At December 31, 2018, UPC Switzerland's network passed 2.3 million homes and served 1.1 million customers who subscribed to 1.1 million video, 700,000 broadband and 520,000 voice services.



Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Global, said, 'Today's announcement further validates our strategy of building or enabling national champions in our core European markets. After 13 years of investment, innovation and growth, UPC Switzerland will combine with Sunrise to form a strong challenger in the Swiss market.'



The net proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.



