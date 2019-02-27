

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.8 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $1.9 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $14.7 billion from $14.5 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.8 Bln. vs. $0.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $14.7 Bln vs. $14.5 Bln last year.



