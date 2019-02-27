

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.54 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $0.66 billion, or $2.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 billion or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $4.85 billion from $4.82 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.59 Bln. vs. $0.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q4): $4.85 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.



