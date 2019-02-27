

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $17.52 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $69.61 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $447.78 million from $465.97 million last year.



Kraton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $447.78 Mln vs. $465.97 Mln last year.



