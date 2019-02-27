Endo Announces Termination of Acquisition Agreements with Somerset Therapeutics and Business of Affiliate Wintac Limited

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its subsidiaries, Endo Ventures Limited, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Formulations Private Limited, have terminated their respective agreements to acquire Somerset Therapeutics, LLC, a New Jersey based specialty pharmaceutical company, and the business of its India-based affiliate Wintac Limited, which operates as Somerset Therapeutics' contract developer and manufacturer. There are no penalties or other payments associated with terminating the agreements.

"Endo has worked diligently to consummate this transaction since executing definitive agreements in April 2018; however, certain regulatory approvals in India have taken longer than anticipated and we do not have clarity as to when those approvals may be received," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Endo. "We therefore exercised our right to terminate the acquisition agreements today and we remain focused on continuing to enhance the value of our businesses."

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

