Data From Oncopeptides Clinical Trials HORIZON and ANCHOR Evaluating Melflufen in RRMM Selected for Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) today announced that data from its Phase II HORIZON study and Phase I/II ANCHOR study evaluating the company's novel candidate melflufen, a peptide-conjugated alkylator belonging to the novel class of peptidase enhanced compounds, have been selected as poster presentations at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on 29 March - 3 April 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

- Data demonstrate tolerability and high level of activity associated with melflufen in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) patients -

- Early signs of high efficacy are encouraging; studies are ongoing -

"Our rigorous clinical development program is initially focused on our first-in-class candidate melflufen, which is currently being studied in global Phase II studies and the Phase III OCEAN study," said Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides. "We are extremely pleased that these data have been selected for poster presentation at AACR, following their initial presentation at the ASH 2018 Annual Meeting, and believe that this further validates the promise that melflufen holds for the treatment of patients with advanced multiple myeloma whose treatment options are limited."

Melflufen's novel mechanism of action works by eliciting increased cytotoxicity in target multiple myeloma (MM) cells and substantially reduced off-target cell toxicity. Melflufen is in a pivotal Phase III study, OCEAN, for its initial indication in RRMM under a Special Protocol Assessment from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Based on ongoing preclinical studies, Oncopeptides is also exploring the potential for the use of melflufen, or other peptide-conjugated drugs, to treat various cancers beyond MM.

The full AACR 2019 Annual Meeting abstract book can be viewed at www.aacr.org.

The posters we present are found under the title:

HORIZON: Melflufen in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) refractory to daratumumab (dara) and/or pomalidomide (pom) (OP-106)

ANCHOR: Melflufen and dexamethasone (dex) plus bortezomib (BTZ) or daratumumab (dara) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) (OP-104)

This information was submitted for publication at 22.30 CET, 27 February 2019

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-conjugated alkylator belonging to the class of peptidase enhanced compounds, that works by eliciting increased cytotoxicity in target multiple myeloma (MM) cells and substantially reduced off-target cell toxicity. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers, and in particular multiple myeloma. The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

