GRUPO GICSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.: GRUPO GICSA Announces the Laying of the Cornerstone at GRAND OUTLET RIVIERA MAYA Shopping Center

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Grupo GICSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ('GICSA') (BMV: GICSA), announces the laying of the cornerstone at its new shopping center Grand Outlet Riviera Maya.

With an estimated investment of more than Ps. 2.5 billion during the next 28 months, this innovative project will be part of the new category developed by GICSA, Malltertainment, which is revolutionizing the shopping center industry in the country. This development will have approximately 58,000 m2 of GLA.

About the Company

GICSA is a leading company in the development, investment, commercialization and operation of shopping malls, corporate offices and industrial warehouses well known for their high quality standards, which transform and create new development spaces, lifestyles and employment in Mexico, in accordance to its history and executed projects.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 15 income-generating properties, consisting of nine shopping malls, five mixed use projects (which include four shopping malls, four corporate offices and one hotel), and one corporate office buildings, representing a total Gross Leasable Area (GLA) 840,477 square meters, and a Proportional GLA of 700,095 square meters. Since June 2015, GICSA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker (BMV: GICSA B).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and involve risk and uncertainty. The words 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'plans', 'believes', 'expects', ' seeks' and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Grupo GICSA warns readers that declarations and/or estimates mentioned in this document, or stated by Grupo GICSA's management team, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could be in function of various factors that are out of Grupo GICSA's control. Future expectations reflect Grupo GICSA's judgement at the date of this document. Grupo GICSA reserves the right or obligation to update information contained in the report or derived from it. Past or present performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Grupo GICSA warns that a significant number of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from estimates, objectives, expectations, and intentions expressed in this report. Neither the Company or any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents or employees may be held responsible before third parties (including shareholders) for any investment, decision, or action taken in relation to the information included in this document, or by any special damage or similar that may result.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luis Botello

Tel: +(52) 55 5148 04014

Email: lbotello@gicsa.com.mx

