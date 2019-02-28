

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market climbed higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 210 points or 7.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,955-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, with concerns over trade offset by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the Asian markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and energy producers.



For the day, the index gathered 12.31 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 2,953.82 after trading between 2,924.64 and 2,997.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 8.79 points or 0.57 percent to end at 1,540.92.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.69 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.04 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.84 percent, China Merchants Bank gained 0.70 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.63 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.04 percent, PetroChina rose 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.67 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.96 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.89 percent, Poly Developments gathered 0.53 percent, China Vanke was up 0.79 percent and CITIC Securities dropped 1.84 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, lingering near the unchanged line before closing mixed.



The Dow lost 72.82 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 25,985.16, the NASDAQ rose 5.21 points or 0.07 percent to 7,554.51 and the S&P 500 fell 1.52 points or 0.05 percent to 2,792.38.



Early weakness followed remarks from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, which offset recent optimism about the U.S.-China trade talks. He told the House Ways and Means Committee that China needs to go beyond pledging to buy more U.S. goods to reach to a long-term trade agreement.



Selling pressure waned as the day progressed, however, as traders kept an eye on Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, looking for more concrete signs of progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured goods rose less than anticipated in December.



Crude oil futures rose sharply on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.44 or 2.6 percent at $56.94 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see February results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs later this morning. In January, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 49.5, while the non-manufacturing PMI was at 54.7 and the composite came in at 53.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX