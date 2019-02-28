SV Advisory Group: Meet The New Platform MonarchPay, That Is Taking The Place of Square and PayPal

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Some claim cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, will never be used by the greater public as means of payment, while others argue cryptocurrencies are primed for mass adoption within the next decade. However, there seems to be a broad consensus around the technology behind the currencies - blockchain. It is here to stay.

Cryptocurrencies are currently, to a more considerable extent, used as a form of investment. However, the volatile nature has made investments in cryptocurrencies high risk. Bitcoin prices rocketed in 2017 when prices soared from below $1,000 for a single coin at the start of the year to over $19,000 in December. However, prices took a downward fall late that year which then continued in 2019.

Enter Monarch Blockchain Corporation. They stand out from most other companies in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry as they aren't an ICO. They are a mostly self-funded Crypto start-up who already have a working product and happen to be holding a Token Generation Event which lasts until June 30th, 2019. With over 200,000+ downloads already, its decentralized universal crypto wallet supports over 1,900 cryptocurrencies.

Monarch has released MonarchPay, a unique payment solution that allows both businesses and consumers the ability to accept Bitcoin & Ethereum and get paid in U.S. Dollars. Solutions are also currently being built for easy integration into WordPress, Shopify, and Wix as well. On top of all of the functionality, Monarch Pay only charges a 2% transaction fee for each Crypto-to-USD transaction. Monarch beats many other services with competitive pricing and the transactions process in seconds to help protect users from volatility, fraud, and chargebacks.

Today other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Cardano exist alongside Bitcoin. According to a report written by Gabriel Söderberg at the Swedish Riksbank (central bank), roughly 1,500 different cryptocurrencies are used today with Bitcoin still being the largest with an estimated market cap of $40 billion. The increased number of cryptocurrencies led to a warning in late 2017 from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority pointing to the high risks connected to ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings).

We had a chance to chat with Monarch Blockchain Corporation as they shed light on all things blockchain.

With the ICO boom of 2017 and the lack of regulations, the industry was almost like the old wild west with companies doing all sorts of things they shouldn't have. Monarch has been adamant about ensuring they meet all proper legal regulations. They also set-up their token structure to help lead the industry in the direction it needs to go by correctly structuring themselves with a two-token model. Their utility token which serves to reduce transaction fees for their users and pay dividends to security token holders, and having their security token backed by physical silver bullion purchased from 10% of the revenue their services generate.

"In a crypto landscape littered with white paper promises we are dropping tech and leading with actions, not words, this is just the beginning." - Robert Beadles

Monarch's focus is on delivering utility and value first. Currently, Monarch enables their users to buy, sell, store, and soon, to earn interest on a decentralized wallet. Monarch took it a step further and created MonarchPay for merchants so businesses and individuals can accept cryptocurrencies and get paid in fiat. With such an outstanding decentralized universal crypto wallet and services that continue to give users more flexibility and power at their fingertips, Monarch is leading the industry in a much better direction for everyone. Be sure to check out Monarch Blockchain Corporation and learn more about their Wallet, MonachPay, how to Join their TGE and connect with their community!

