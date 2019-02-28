

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 2.5 percent following the 0.1 percent fall in December.



On a yearly basis, industrial production was unchanged - shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of output, saying that industrial production is pausing.



Industries that contributed mainly to the decline included motor vehicles, electrical machinery and communications electronics equipment. Those were mitigated by support from transport equipment, chemicals and petroleum and coal products.



Shipments were down 4.0 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year.



Industries that contributed mainly to the decline included motor vehicles, transport equipment and production machinery. Those were mitigated by support from petroleum and coal products and chemicals.



Inventories fell 1.5 percent on month and gained 1.2 percent on year.



Industries that contributed mainly to the decline included communications electronics equipment, petroleum and coal products and iron and steel. Those were mitigated by support from motor vehicles, chemicals and production machinery.



According to the METI's survey of production forecast, industrial production is predicted to rise 5.0 percent in February and fall 1.6 percent in March.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the increase in February include transport equipment, production machinery and communications electronics equipment.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the decline in March include transport equipment, communications electronics equipment and electronics parts and devices.



Also on Thursday, the METI said that the total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in January.



That missed expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 0.9 percent increase in December.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 0.6 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 1.4 percent and down from 1.3 percent in the previous month.



Large retailer sales tumbled an annual 3.3 percent, missing expectations for a drop of 1.8 percent following the 1.0 percent decline a month earlier.



