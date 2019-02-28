Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2019near Birmingham, UK, today released news of its success throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

'Juniper Systems' success story looks different compared to other tech start-up companies', said Mr DeVon Labrum, the company's CEO. 'We've focused on strategic, slow-burning, hard-fought disruption and it's paid off. We've been in business for a quarter century and we're not stagnating. That's unique today among technology companies'.

Throughout EMEA, Juniper Systems Limited is on pace for another record-breaking year of growth, including an expanded team and product lines. The company recently added dedicated account managers in German-speaking and Nordic countries. This year the company expects to release five new products, two of which have already launched. This growth prompted the company to relocate its EMEA office to larger premises near Birmingham.

From the Cedar product line were recent releases of the Cedar CP3 Rugged Smartphone and Cedar CT8 Rugged Tablet , both running on Android OS. Fully-rugged, waterproof and dustproof, they have received tremendous response.

'It's an exciting time with a lot of growth, thanks to our versatile products and commitment to superb customer service', said Mr Simon Bowe, managing director for Juniper Systems Limited in EMEA. 'We truly appreciate the support of our business partners and the headquarters team in the States'.

Other products to be released this year include two, third-generation rugged handheld computers, a high-performance tablet, and an upgraded sub-meter receiver.

'Our company's vision is community-minded and customer-focused', commented Mr Bowe. 'We deliver quality technical products and happily serve many wonderful people who do important work in our communities'.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based in Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, providing field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems' innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities, public services, and military markets.

Contact: Simon Bowe, Managing Director +44 (0) 1527 870773 simon@junipersys.com (mailto:simon@junipersys.com) Media Contact: Barbara Sanner +1 480 980 0298 barbara.sanner@junipersys.com (mailto:barbara.sanner@junipersys.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7025a09-65bf-4839-80ed-f7fb1bb59f44