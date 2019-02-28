

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after comments by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dampened recent optimism about the U.S.-China trade talks. Rising India-Pakistan tensions also weighed on sentiment. Investors digested a raft of local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 96.79 points or 0.45 percent to 21,459.72, off a low of 21,443.57 earlier. Japanese shares rose on Wednesday.



The major exporters are lower. Sony is down 0.3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by 0.6 percent and Toyota is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent after crude oil prices gained more than 2 percent overnight.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in January. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.5 percent following the 0.1 percent fall in December.



The Ministry also said that the total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in January. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 0.9 percent increase in December.



Japan will also release January data for housing starts and construction orders today. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after seeing early weakness as comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is described as 'hawkish' on trade, told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that China needs to go beyond pledging to buy more U.S. goods to reach to a long-term trade agreement. Selling pressure waned as the day progressed, however, as traders kept an eye on Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, looking for more concrete signs of progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



While the Nasdaq inched up 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 7,554.51, the Dow fell 72.82 points or 0.3 percent to 25,985.16 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.52 points or 0.1 percent to 2,792.38.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose sharply on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended February 22. WTI crude for April ended up $1.44 or 2.6 percent at $56.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX