



Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Automoveis do Brasil Ltda. (HAB), the Honda automobile production and sales subsidiary in Brazil, today began operation at its new automobile plant in the city of Itirapina in the state of Sao Paulo.HAB announced on April 3, 2018, a plan to restructure its automobile production operations to strengthen the foundation of its automobile business. In line with that plan, HAB began operation at its new automobile production plant today, with the Honda Fit the first model produced at the plant. HAB will sequentially transfer production of other models from the existing Sumare Plant, in the city of Sumare in the state of Sao Paulo, to the new plant, and the restructuring is scheduled to be completed in 2021.Striving to realize highly efficient production with a reduced environmental footprint, the new plant features a production line equipped with Honda's latest production technologies including highly-functional painting technologies, new welding and stamping technologies which enable shorter processes and other automated technologies that are most appropriate for this plant.With over 20 years of automobile production in Brazil, Honda will further solidify the foundation of its business in the region with the new auto plant, which became operational today, and the Sumare Plant, which will change its key role to powertrain production and continue delivering high-quality and attractive products to Honda customers in the region.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.