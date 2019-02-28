Leading Plant-Based Dog Food Company Expands Availability to Israel

V-planet, the international brand of San Francisco-based v-dog, announces its line of vegan adult dog food is now available for purchase in Israel

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V-planet , a leading international company committed to producing 100 percent vegan products for dogs, announced today its availability in Israel through the online store Vegpet .

Current v-planet products available for purchase in Israel include their nutritionally complete and balanced vegan adult dog food in both regular size for medium to large dogs and mini-bites for smaller dogs.

"With more self-identified vegans per capita than any other nation, Israel is often considered the most vegan-friendly country in the world," said Lindsay Rubin, vice president of v-planet. "Consumers have demonstrated an interest in switching more dogs to a plant-based and cruelty-free diet, and we found this expansion a natural fit for our brand. We look forward to offering our friends in Israel a high-quality, healthy alternative for their pets."

Founded in 2018 as the international arm of San Francisco-based v-dog, v-planet first found success in Canada and Australia and is working on a steady rollout to more countries around the world.

"At v-planet, we're passionate about nutritious, yummy products for dogs that are cruelty-free and environmentally sustainable," Rubin said. "We hope that by continuing to expand v-planet's availability, we can help more dogs and save more farmed animals."

For more information about the benefits of plant-based products for dogs, please visit https://v-dog.com .

About v-planet

V-planet, committed to providing 100 percent vegan products for dogs around the world, is the international brand of U.S.-based v-dog . Since 2005, v-dog has seen dogs of all shapes and sizes thrive on our nutritionally complete plant-based kibble. We are a vegan owned and operated family business with high quality standards and zero product recalls to date. Based in beautiful San Francisco, our team is made up of animal lovers with fur babies of our own. We work each day to ensure you and your dogs are happy and that our products are providing them with the ultimate source of nutrition and happiness. For more information about international distribution, visit v-planet.com .