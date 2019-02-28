-Partnership provides new opportunities to Central and Eastern European Credit and Cash Teams-

Rimilia, a global financial automation provider that specializes in AI-driven accounts receivable software, has announced a partnership with the Association of Credit for Central and Eastern Europe (ACCEE), which promotes best practice in Credit Management.

The new partnership will help to drive adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge technology in Accounts Receivable in Central and Eastern Europe. The new relationship will also support the efforts of the ACCEE to challenge the status quo to ensure that Credit Management is recognized as a vital contributor to the profitability of every organization.

Rimilia provides intelligent finance automation solutions that enable customers to get paid on time and control their cashflow and cash collection in real-time. Their software solutions use machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict customer payment behaviour and easily match and reconcile payments, removing the uncertainty of cash collection.

Brian Morgan, Business Development Partner Director at Rimilia, said:

"Our partnership with ACCEE is a great opportunity to improve awareness of the latest AI-driven credit technology in Central and Eastern Europe, promote best practice in the industry and complement Rimilia's ongoing growth into this important regional market. We look forward to a strong relationship and bright future with the ACCEE."

ACCEE is the leading provider of best practice in Credit Management in Central and Eastern Europe, working with clients and partners to implement continuous improvement and sustainable processes through their specialised training and recommended, award-winning technology partners.

Mark Harrison, Founder and CEO of ACCEE, stated:

"Rimilia are at the forefront of credit management and cash allocation technology and as such are an ideal partner to help support our goals of continuous improvement and the promotion of industry best practice as they expand into the Central and Eastern European market."

This partnership comes off the back of record growth for Rimilia in 2018, as it expands in the U.S. and international markets with a two-fold increase in average new customer Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and record customer acquisitions, including ITV, ASSA ABLOY, Grafton Group and Valeo Foods.

About Rimilia

Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate archaic practices of tracking cash and managing credit collections. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, and Denver, Colorado in the U.S.

www.rimilia.com | LinkedIn: Rimilia-ltd Twitter: @rimilia

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005795/en/

Contacts:

Rimilia

Nathan Sanders

Head of Marketing

nathan.sanders@rimilia.com

Tel: 020 8123 2195