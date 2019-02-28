sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,173 Euro		+0,002
+1,17 %
WKN: A0EAKH ISIN: CH0021218067 Ticker-Symbol: ADF 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLVA HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOLVA HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,168
0,183
27.02.
0,167
0,182
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOLVA HOLDING AG
EVOLVA HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOLVA HOLDING AG0,173+1,17 %