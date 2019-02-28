Fastned Issues New Bonds With 6% Interest

AMSTERDAM, February 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth financing for expansion of fast charging network

After earlier successful bond issues Dutch charging company Fastned - which is building a European network of fast charging stations - starts issuing a new series of bonds. With this issue Fastned will finance further expansion of its fast charging network. This is necessary given the enormous growth that Fastned has experienced in recent years. The bonds with a maturity of 5 years pay out 6% interest per year and offer the possibility to invest in the energy transition. Subscription to the offer has opened today and bonds come at 1000 euro each.

The mission of Fastned is to give freedom to the electric driver and thereby accelerate the transition to electric driving. To realize this, Fastned builds a European network of fast charging stations where all electric cars can fast charge with 100% renewable electricity. Fastned already has a network of 88 stations in the Netherlands and Germany. At the moment there are several fast charging stations under construction, including two in the United Kingdom and a large number in the Netherlands and Germany. With the proceeds of this issue the network can be further expanded with more stations and more faster chargers.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned: "A growing number of people see that the future is electric and therefore want to invest in the sustainable mission of Fastned. To date more than 4,500 people have invested in Fastned. Fastned has experienced strong growth and thanks to the increasing number of electric cars the demand for fast charging services will continue to grow. To meet this demand we have to invest in extra capacity. In addition, the expansion of our fast charging network helps to strengthen our position as market leader."

Subscription

Investors can subscribe to the issue from today until the 21st of March 2019 via the Fastned website: fastnedcharging.com/bonds. The issue is limited to 3,300 bonds for a total of 3.3 million euro.

Important information and risks

Investing in bonds involves risks. A description of these risks is included in the prospectus. When making a decision to subscribe to the bonds, a potential investor should rely solely on the information included in the prospectus. Potential investors should therefore carefully study the prospectus before they proceed to subscribe. The prospectus is available on the website fastnedcharging.com/bonds

About Fastned:

Fastned is building a European network of fast charging stations where all electric cars can charge as fast as possible. The stations are located at high traffic locations along the highways and in cities, where electric cars can charge in an average of 20 minutes. This will give electric cars the freedom to drive across Europe. As of today, Fastned has 88 stations operational in The Netherlands and Germany and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is simultaneously building fast charging stations in The Netherlands, Germany and The United Kingdom.

Fastned is rolling out its network of fast charging stations in response to the rapidly increasing numbers of EVs in Europe. Car manufacturers are investing billions of Euros in the development of, and production capacity for, EVs. More and more EVs are hitting the roads, which drives the need for charging infrastructure. Fastned is responding to this development by building the service stations of the future. For more information go to www.fastned.nl/en

