

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company dropped 19 percent to $317 million from last year's $393 million.



Basic earnings per share were $0.15, down from $0.18 a year ago.



Revenues for the quarter increased 9 percent to $7.40 billion from $6.80 billion last year. Revenues grew 5 percent on a comparable basis.



Total orders grew 10 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent on a comparable basis to $6.99 billion.



Operational EBITA margin was 7.9%, down 1.8 percentage points, impacted by a combined 400 basis points due to stranded costs, legacy.



Further, ABB's board has proposed an ordinary dividend of 0.80 Swiss francs per share for 2018, subject to shareholder approval at the company's annual general meeting on May 2.



Further, ABB announced the appointment of Sylvia Hill as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective June 1. She succeeds Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, who has decided to step down to pursue a non-executive career.



Separately, ABB announced its strategy update, giving targets for new ABB's four leading businesses.



The company also confirmed medium term group targets.



Further, the company announced a new global software partnership with Dassault Systèmes, a unique end-to-end digital value proposition in combination with its leading digital solutions offering ABB Ability to support the planning, building and operations of industrial customers' operations.



