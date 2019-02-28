

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of human resources solutions, reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 112 million euros, due to the goodwill impairment, compared to income of 297 million euros in the fourth-quarter of 2017. Loss per share was 0.68 euros compared to earnings per share of 1.78 euros last year.



The operating loss was 51 million euros, due to the goodwill impairment of 270 million euros. In the fourth-quarter 2017, operating income was 265 million euros.



Quarterly revenues were 6.127 billion euros, an increase of 1% year-on-year on a reported basis. Currency movements had a negligible impact on revenues while M&A had a positive impact of approximately 0.5%. The number of working days had a positive impact of approximately 1.5%. Hence, on an organic and trading days adjusted basis revenues decreased by 1%.



The Adecco Group continues to make progress on its Perform, Transform, Innovate strategic agenda.



Mark De Smedt, Regional Head of Northern Europe, has decided to leave the Adecco Group at the end of March 2019. The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to thank Mark for the significant contribution he has made to the Adecco Group over more than 15 years of dedicated service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.



As of 1 April 2019, Christophe Catoir, Regional Head of France, will assume additional regional responsibility for the Northern Europe region, which encompasses the Benelux & Nordics and Germany, Austria, Switzerland reporting segments.



At the AGM 2019, the Board of Directors will propose a total dividend distribution of CHF 2.50 per share for 2018, for approval by shareholders. This represents a pay-out ratio of 48% of adjusted net earnings (at an exchange rate of EUR/CHF 1.1350). The ex-date for this dividend distribution is 23 April 2019.



All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election at the Adecco Group's upcoming AGM, for a new tenure of one year, ending after completion of the subsequent AGM. Furthermore, Rolf Dörig has decided that the upcoming term as Chairman of the Board of Directors will be his last and he will not be standing for re-election in April 2020.



The Board of Directors unanimously proposes that Jean-Christophe Deslarzes be elected at the Annual General Meeting in April 2020 to succeed Rolf Dörig as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



In the first-quarter of 2019, revenues in January declined by 2% year-on-year, organically and trading days adjusted, and volume trends in February slightly decelerated. The slowdown continues to be driven by European markets, and is partly a reflection of challenging year-on-year comparables, following strong growth in the same period of the prior year, particularly in France and Southern Europe.



